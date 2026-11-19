Trans activists outside Chloe Cole’s Turning Point USA event at the University of Washington on Wednesday night repeatedly chanted “Charlie Kirk deserved to die” and “Free Tyler Robinson.” Cole returned to campus six months after organizers postponed her May appearance over threats to her safety.

In an interview on The Ari Hoffman Show on Talk Radio 570 KVI, Cole, a de-transitioner and outspoken critic of sex-change procedures for minors, said she was given puberty blockers and testosterone as a minor and underwent a double mastectomy at 15.

Cole had been scheduled to speak at UW on May 13. Days before the event, Juniper Blessing, a 19-year-old transgender UW student, was fatally stabbed in an off-campus student housing complex. Cole reported receiving threats that week. King County prosecutors later said they had found no evidence of a hate motive in Blessing’s killing. Cole said organizers postponed the event after threats escalated beyond what she believed her security team and local police were prepared to handle. Students for a Democratic Society at UW and the UW Divestment Campaign promoted a protest and called on the university to cancel the event and ban TPUSA from campus.

On Wednesday, TPUSA’s Frontlines reported that one protester displayed a sign reading “KIRK’S PRONOUNS ARE WAS/WERE.” A masked agitator held up an image depicting Tyler Robinson, the man facing a death penalty trial for assassinating Kirk, in a Hamas headband alongside a heart in the colors of the transgender flag and an inverted red triangle. Hamas has used inverted red triangles to mark targets in its propaganda videos. Protesters gathered around the image and chanted “Free Tyler Robinson.” Robinson was in a romantic relationship with his roommate, Lance Twiggs, a trans furry. Outside the event, demonstrators waved transgender flags and wore keffiyehs and clothing bearing socialist or communist imagery.