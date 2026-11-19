A transgender Canadian gender clinician, who also identifies as a “Guernsey cow,” has had his medical license suspended due to sexual misconduct allegations. Dr. James Wesley Bathe has been accused of pursuing a sexual relationship with one of his patients.

As a result, Bathe, who changed his name to “Jemstone” in 2022, is prohibited from practicing medicine by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Manitoba (CPSM) pending a formal investigation, Reduxx reported.

Winnipeg’s Klinic Community Health posted a November 16 notice on its CPSM portal that stated Bathe will “cease the practice” of medicine. “Dr. Bathe will not resume the practice of medicine until such time as Dr. Bathe has the express permission of the Investigation Committee or the Chair of the Investigation Committee to do so,” the notice reads, according to Reduxx.

The victims, who uses they/them pronouns, disclosed the alleged misconduct to the Winnipeg Free Press. “I was just scared to be myself. I lost who I was. It destroyed me,” the victim said. The victim gave the Free Press thousands of message exchanges between Bathe and the patient on the social media platform Discord, which "detailed a rapid escalation from a professional relationship to a sexual one." In March, Bathe initiated a sexual relationship with his patient almost immediately following their initial appointment, according to the outlet.

In August, the patient relocated to Bathe's residence; however, they have since vacated. Bathe, who immigrated to Canada from the United States, had been working at the clinic since October 2025. He is also active in the fetish furry community, going as far to identify as a Guernsey cow. Bathe uses the handle “Dr. MooCow, M.D.” online, per Reddux.

On the FurAffinity website, Bathe’s profile reads: “My pronouns are she/her/moo/moos and I’m glad you’re here!” “I’m not an artist myself, but I commission others who bring my ‘sona [fursona] to life. I’m a Guernsey cow and I also practice medicine in real life!,” he says, according to the outlet.“I’m an internal medicine physician by training but I practice gender affirming care as my day to day now. First thing’s first, I don’t put up with racism of any kind. Nazis can fuck right off. ACAB. Trans Rights are Human Rights. Gender Affirming Care is Lifesaving Care. And just cause I’m a doctor doesn’t mean I’m always a soft, peaceful woman.”

One image posted by Bathe to his furry fetish account shows a large-breasted cow holding a needle filled with a pink liquid, suggesting that it is intended to represent feminizing hormones. Bathe's BlueSky account Screenshot/BlueSky According to the Free Press report, Bathe repeatedly expressed his desire to prescribe the patient "prog," also known as progesterone, a drug that is frequently used to enlarge breasts in gender-affirming health care, for sexual purposes. He also fetishized about feminizing the patient, according to the chat logs reviewed by the Free Press.

Bathe says he is a "toxic caregiver" BlueSky After being referred to Klinic by Health Sciences Center staff regarding complications from a previous surgery, the patient's initial appointment with Bathe took place on March 3, according to the Free Press. During their visit to the medical office, the patient reported that Bathe disclosed information regarding his personal life and attempted to forge mutual connections through the diverse gender-related communities in which they were involved.