Senate Budget Committee Chairman Ron Johnson (R-WI) is calling on Congress to protect Social Security benefits after the program’s retirement and survivors trust fund is projected to run out of reserves in 2032. In a memo released Wednesday, Johnson estimated that Social Security’s annual shortfall would reach $511 billion that year, about 21 percent of the projected $2.4 trillion federal deficit.

Johnson accused politicians from both parties of leading Americans to believe that the government was setting aside their payroll taxes and investing the money for their own retirement. He likened the system to a Ponzi scheme because it relies on taxes collected from current workers to pay current beneficiaries.

Under federal law, Social Security’s trust funds invest in special Treasury securities that earn interest and are backed by the federal government. The cash exchanged for those securities goes into the Treasury’s general fund, where it can be used for other federal spending. Treasury redeems the securities as the program needs money to pay benefits and administrative costs. Johnson argued that investing past surpluses in stocks could have left the program on stronger financial footing. His memo estimates that if Social Security had invested its surpluses in a fund tracking the Dow Jones Industrial Average after the 1983 reforms, it would have held about $14.5 trillion in stock assets by July 2026. The estimate is based on historical market returns.

The memo also points to a decline in the number of workers supporting each beneficiary, from 3.4 in 1990 to 2.6 in 2025. Over that period, inflation-adjusted Social Security spending nearly tripled. Johnson’s memo attributes 53 percent of that growth to an increase in the number of beneficiaries and 47 percent to higher benefits per person. Johnson faulted Congress for tying initial benefits to wage growth in 1977, arguing that indexing them to inflation would have kept costs lower. Social Security’s trustees project that the Old-Age and Survivors Insurance Trust Fund will exhaust its reserves in the fourth quarter of 2032. At that point, under current law, ongoing revenue would cover 78 percent of scheduled benefits. The separate disability trust fund is projected to have enough reserves to pay full benefits through at least 2100.

At Wednesday’s hearing, Johnson clarified remarks he had made earlier in the day that drew criticism from Democrats who took them as a call to shut down the program. “But if you read the chairman’s memo, obviously, I’m not suggesting we should end it,” Johnson said. Johnson opposed eliminating the cap on earnings subject to the Social Security payroll tax, citing figures showing that the top 10 percent of earners pay about 24 percent of the program’s payroll taxes and receive about 11 percent of its benefits. He called for Congress to preserve scheduled benefits, with the Treasury’s general fund covering the shortfall, and to address the broader federal deficit.