“Manuchekhri is a dangerous illegal alien who glorified ISIS’s violence, facilitated payments to ISIS-linked operatives, and unlawfully possessed firearms while living in the United States.”

A federal jury in Brooklyn on Tuesday convicted a Tajik illegal alien. He had paid a Bronx stripper to marry him in a bid to get a green card. Mansuri Manuchekhri, 35, was found guilty of conspiring to provide material support to ISIS and its Afghanistan-based affiliate, ISIS-K.

The Justice Department announced that the jury also found Manuchekhri guilty of conspiring to possess firearms and ammunition, unlawfully possessing them, and making false statements to federal agents. He pleaded guilty on October 30 to a separate immigration fraud count stemming from the sham marriage and faces up to 55 years in prison.

Manuchekhri told an acquaintance he had met the woman only twice, once for the wedding and once to pay her. Texts cited in the FBI affidavit show that he agreed to pay her $200 a month and that she later asked for $2,000 before she would sign divorce papers. Manuchekhri entered the United States on a tourist visa in June 2016, stayed after it expired that December and married the woman in March 2017. The FBI affidavit says he abandoned his marriage-based petition in 2021 and applied for permanent residency under the Violence Against Women Act, claiming that his wife and a male associate had abused him. The FBI alleged that both petitions were fraudulent and that he submitted altered utility bills as supporting evidence.

Federal prosecutors said Manuchekhri helped transfer approximately $70,000 from Brooklyn to ISIS-linked associates in Turkey and Syria between December 2021 and June 2023. Turkish authorities later arrested one recipient over his alleged involvement in a January 2024 attack on a church in Istanbul. ISIS-K claimed responsibility for the attack. A close family member called New York’s terrorism tip line in August 2024 and warned that Manuchekhri might commit acts of violence, according to the FBI affidavit filed with the criminal complaint. Prosecutors said Manuchekhri collected jihadist propaganda and praised the October 2017 truck attack that killed eight people on Manhattan’s West Side Highway. His ex-wife testified that he told her of the attacker: “That guy is in heaven.”

Manuchekhri was denied bail after his arrest in February 2025. Prosecutors cited his communications with ISIS affiliates as evidence that he might be prepared to carry out violence on his own. In February 2022, Manuchekhri recorded himself firing a rifle at a New Jersey shooting range and sent the video to an ISIS-linked associate in Turkey with the message, “Thank God, I am ready, brother.” In August 2024, prosecutors said he sent a roommate a separate video showing him firing a handgun out the window of a moving vehicle.