Conservative commentator Hugh Hewitt suggested that President Trump should use “presidential mercy” to grant mass amnesty to illegal immigrants. Calling this a “golden touch,” Hewitt predicted that this would engender love for Trump and “enshrine his memory among their communities and add another achievement of enormous significance to his already lengthy column of them.”

Trump ran on a platform of mass deportations, ending illegal immigration, and securing the border from what many called Joe Biden’s mass invasion plan for migrants from third-world countries. Americans wanted to see an end to mass migration into the United States.

But for Hewitt, Trump should engage in the exact opposite agenda. “Such an act of presidential mercy would be unprecedented,” Hewitt said, “without a parallel mass grant of grace in American history — and it would be approved of by supermajorities of Americans and certain to be counted among his greatest achievements as president by citizens of all political persuasions who have long desired an actual breakthrough on this stalemated front.” Hewitt wasn’t spared on X:

Since taking office for his second term, Trump has secured the border and slashed both legal and illegal immigration. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has worked to find and remove illegal aliens who had already been slated for removal but were still in the United States, not having felt pressure from the Biden administration to go back home. Hewitt thinks the president should pardon those persons instead of removing them, which would be directly against the wishes of those who voted for him, the GOP and MAGA base. There are an estimated 20 million illegal aliens currently living in the United States, most of whom arrived before Trump began his second term.

Democrats have seized on personal stories of illegal alien deportations in an attempt to say that removing people who have no legal right to be in the United States is inhumane. After the midterm defeat, Trump spoke to 60 Minutes, saying that the look of deportation policy had perhaps been “too tough.” After that, however, he promoted Stephen Miller, an immigration hawk, to be White House chief of staff, indicating that the “too tough” strategy would likely continue. The incoming Democrat majority in both houses of Congress wants to see an end to enforcement of federal immigration law and paths to legal status or citizenship for those in the country.

Hewitt seeks a compromise, one that may look similar to Joe Biden’s dismissal of thousands of amnesty cases, leaving those who had applied for amnesty but not yet had their cases adjudicated living in the US without legal status or removal orders. He wants presidential pardons for the estimated 20 million. He suggests that those obtaining pardons would “have to present proof of near-continuous employment and such other evidence of character and commitment…” Felons, he writes, should be excluded, and those “arrested for violent crimes.”

“There are a lot of fine points and exclusions to be debated here. The White House Counsel and his team could prepare many pardon options, and President Trump could decide among them,” Hewitt writes. He believes that once a pardon like this were enacted, that would be it: border closed, no more amnesties, no more illegal immigration. That’s probably what Ronald Reagan thought when he issued a mass amnesty in the 1980s, but it simply encouraged more people to come.

He writes, in true Pollyanna form: “President Trump has provided the necessary precondition to a wide-ranging pardon: He has shown that the border is secure. Now he can accomplish an immediate and vast good via the pardon power and begin negotiations on a breakthrough, provided the Democrats do not allow their extremists to poison the political well, even as center-right to conservative Republicans reject the instant denunciation of a pardon and every bill as ‘amnesty,’ which regularization efforts would not be.” “What might a presidential pardon look like that would (1) reflect the views of a supermajority of Americans and (2) not create an incentive for immigrants to think they should come toward our country or overstay visas?” Hewitt asks.