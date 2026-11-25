The DOGE staffer known as “Big Balls,” who fought off a carjacker in 2025, has announced the release of the USAID files. That agency, the United States Agency for International Development, was shuttered by DOGE and its spending slashed.

“Now on USAID.gov, you can read internal memos and communications showing how the agency actually operated behind the scenes,” Edward Coristine wrote.

Immediately, people started digging into those files to find out what was being spent, why, and what staffers were talking about as they spent vast fortunes of American taxpayer funds overseas. After USAID was shuttered, Democrat lawmakers like Ro Khanna and others said the closure “cost lives.” This claim stemmed from the reduction in foreign aid to fight diseases in far-off lands. Commentator Tim Pool found a file that showed “YouTube conspired with the Government to suppress dissent.” YouTube was notorious during the Covid era for banning and suppressing speech about the virus, vaccinations, and public critique of the government response.

Disclose.tv shared a video showing a USAID staffer stating that the point of fact-checkers, which made it their business to force news outlets to comply with the official Democrat-led version of “facts,” was to do just that. “USAID files: The purpose of ‘fact-checkers’ is to ‘debunk information in a way that aligns with the objectives of government partners’; all this is done in ‘closed spaces,’” they said. “Only started to look, but insane stuff in those files,” wrote Data Republican.

USAID was funding social media ‘monitors’ in 20 countries and flagging content to tech platforms

USAID was drafting partnership language with Facebook to prevent ‘destabilizers’ in political transition

Samantha Power working with Ro Tucci (from the Democracy Files) to ‘counter disinformation’ “And the weirdest one of all... USAID was passing around talking points on justifying censorship by ‘framing in terms of foreign malign influence’ because they aren't allowed to just arbitrarily censor social media otherwise.” Wall Street Apes shared a detailed analysis:

“I went through all 248 files in the new USAID Files that were just released. Here is a list of all the "disinformation" and "information integrity" programs your tax money was really being spent on: - $358M US 2021 foreign media "disinformation" spending (USAID 72%)

- $158M USAID global media programs

- $93.9M Iraq Chemonics "Community Resilience Initiative"

- $79.8M Ukraine Russian-language TV and digital content

- $75M Ukraine Internews Media Program

- $60M Ukraine media programs to counter "disinformation"

- $30.5M Latin America "Citizens Empowered" program

- $24.7M Ukraine gov't comms, incl masterclasses with Hollywood experts

- $20M Europe/Eurasia OCCRP investigative reporting

- $19.9M Colombia "Partners for Transparency" media (La Silla Vacía)

- $19.9M Venezuela IRI independent news

- $19M Tunisia Political Transitions Project

- $15M Belarus Freedom House, Internews media

- $15M Armenia Internews media program

- $15M Central Asia Internews MediaCAMP

- $14M Serbia IREX MediaInnovation

- $14M Ukraine Chemonics "Confidence Building Initiative"

- $13.4M Mexico journalist/human rights defender protection

- $12.8M Venezuela Freedom House news program

- $12M Ukraine emergency media activities

- $10.65M Kyrgyzstan Internews Media-K

- $10.35M Nicaragua "Voices for All" media

- $10M Bosnia Internews media engagement

- $10M Georgia IREX media program

- $10M Western Balkans Internews media

- $9.7M Tanzania FHI360/Internews media

- $9.4M Nicaragua media strengthening

- $8.5M Chad FHI 360 civil society

- $8.3M Moldova Internews media accountability

- $8M Serbia Media Investment Fund

- $8M Sri Lanka IREX media (MEND)

- $7.5M Georgia "information integrity"

- $7.5M Eurasia Russian-language news

- $7M Philippines media freedom initiative

- $6M Mexico ICFJ Reporting Hub

- $5.3M German Marshall Fund anti-disinformation

- $5M Belarus NDI/IRI political program

- $5M Guatemala/Peru/DR youth media "Voces de la Juventud"

- $4.5M Mali media literacy

- $4.4M North Macedonia youth media literacy

- $3.9M Central Asia countering disinformation

- $3.5M Azerbaijan IREX journalism

- $3M Serbia social media influencer training

- $2.6M Moldova "resilience initiative"

- $2.5M Bosnia investigative journalism

- $2.35M Peru civic education for schools

- $2.1M Belarus "alternative narratives"

- $2M Mexico Article 19 free expression - $2M India UNICEF COVID messaging - $1.79M Indonesia media literacy via memes, games and influencers - $1.6M Ukraine "critical media consumption" - $1.5M Belarus civil society media/disinfo - $1.5M Jordan anti-disinformation - $1.47M Asia/Eurasia IREX Vibrant Information Barometer - $1M Mali radio campaign - $779K Ukraine National Association of Media - $631K Libya anti-disinformation - $500K Internews/YouTube media pilot - $488K Malaysia anti-disinformation - $464K Afghanistan "Peace Support" messaging - $200K Cambodia digital monitoring - $61K Kyrgyzstan digital security support - $38K Latin America digital support - $32K OECD "Mis/Dis Hub" (plan incl DEIA/LGBTQ+ grants)

“Here are some additional USAID proposed spending mentioned: - $300M Countering Chinese Influence Fund

- $20M "information manipulation" funding mechanism

- $8–10M per year for disinformation fund via Summit for Democracy

- $2M "information manipulation" monitoring hub

- $1.5M staff "information integrity" training

“Again, this is so our tax money being spent to manipulate the media and disinformation programs all over the world. “This is what USAID was really used for. It wasn’t for helping feed the hungry. It was used for regime change and manipulation.”