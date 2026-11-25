On Wednesday morning, the US Army conducted a controlled detonation of 5 tons of degraded lead azide, a compound used in bomb making, in order to mitigate the risk of an uncontrolled explosion of the material that had grown unstable. In the wake of the detonation, officials have detected zero lead in the atmosphere.

At around 9 am in Iowa, the detonation took place. Two plumes were seen. Concerns have been raised about the lead that may be contained within the dust clouds that come from the detonation, with officials encouraging residents within five miles of the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant to evacuate. Officials, however, have assured that safety measures taken should limit much of the plume from the detonation.

Speaking on the safety measures taken, Army Assistant Secretary Jordan Gillis said that aqueous foam and gel blocks were deployed to “minimize lead particulate release from the controlled detonation.” “By capturing the lead particles, we're not only ensuring public health and safety, but we are maintaining our environmental responsibilities and leaving behind a clean site for continued plant operations and a cleaner off-site for the health and benefit of the public,” he said.

Gillis said that “The choice that we faced here was between a spontaneous, uncontrolled detonation of dangerous material, or a controlled detonation where we could choose the time and place to optimize the conditions and deliver the best result, not just for our operations, but for the safety of the public and the surrounding communities.” The date on which the detonation was set to take place had been changed three times amid public backlash and legal battles, and to allow more time for safety measures and favorable wind. Officials overseeing the detonation said that Wednesday’s wind conditions were expected to carry the plume southwest toward Missouri and away from the nearby city of Burlington, which has a population of 25,000, per KCRG.

68 barrels of lead azide in total were detonated. The barrels had been moved to Iowa from bases around the country in 2009. During a March inspection, staff at the plant found that the compound had partially crystallized, making it sensitive to both friction and cold temperatures and raising the risk of spontaneous detonation. EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin said that 1,200 samples of the air, water, and soil have been collected in the area over the past few days to establish a baseline lead content. He said that air monitoring established a baseline of zero, and monitoring will continue in the wake of the detonation in a multi-agency approach.