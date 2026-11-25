The Department of Justice on Wednesday announced that as part of the “largest anti-scam enforcement surge in history,” it has charged over 800 people and recovered over $8 billion in intended losses to victims.

In a Tuesday press conference, Attorney General Todd Blanche said, “So back in March of this year, President Trump signed an executive order directing a government-wide crackdown on scams, fraud, and predatory schemes against American citizens.

“Today, we are here to announce that since President Trump signed the executive order, the Department of Justice has taken action to protect Americans from scams. This protection has included filing over 400 cases in 85 federal districts, with over 800 defendants who have been charged, extradited, pleaded guilty, and some of them sentenced. We have recovered over $8 billion in intended loss to victims.” He said that as part of this crackdown on scammers, “We are identifying and prosecuting criminals who have deceptively and maliciously stolen from Americans of every age and income bracket across the country.”

Blanche said that recent polling had found 10 percent of Americans fell victim to a scam or knew someone in their household that did, “leading to an estimated 68 billion dollars in losses to victims in this country, and that's just in 2025.” "These criminals are using every trick in the book to steal from hardworking Americans, including financial fraud, sextortion, and other extortion schemes, impersonation, and more. These activities are often coordinated by transnational criminal organizations that target the most vulnerable among us, including young people, seniors, and widows."

“Under the leadership of President Trump, the entire federal government, including the Department of Justice, is addressing this problem head-on. We're not just going after individual scammers; we are dismantling the criminal networks that have been stealing from the American people for far too long.” Blanche noted a number of schemes, including “a jury duty imposter, it was a fraud scheme that allegedly was committed by prisoners serving time for additional felonies. They were using it to contact individuals and claimed they had missed jury duty and that if they didn't pay a certain amount of money, they would be arrested.