A federal jury in Tacoma, Washington, convicted a former motocross coach of producing child pornography after prosecutors said he coerced a minor into sending sexually explicit images and videos over Snapchat. Bryant Keith McCullough, 35, faces 15 to 30 years in federal prison.

The US Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Washington announced Monday that McCullough testified that other people had access to his devices and denied requesting the images. Prosecutors pointed to footage from a GoPro in which his reflection was visible on the cellphone screen displaying the Snapchat material. Jurors deliberated for about five hours after a four-day trial.

The investigation began when a parent contacted Tacoma police about an image circulating in a group chat for Pierce County motocross parents. According to the criminal complaint described by federal prosecutors, the image concerned an explicit Snapchat message McCullough appeared to have sent to a young racer he sponsored. Police seized the GoPro while searching McCullough’s Tacoma home. Investigators found numerous sexually explicit images and videos of minors on the camera, including recordings McCullough made by filming a cellphone as he viewed material sent over Snapchat, prosecutors said.