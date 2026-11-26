Seattle-area sewage carried more methamphetamine per capita than any other entry in a 2025 international wastewater comparison, according to data published by the European Union Drugs Agency and the SCORE research network.

Seattle was 40 percent higher than the next-highest reading, the combined results from 56 Australian treatment plants. The highest reading for another individual city was in České Budějovice, Czechia. Ústí nad Labem, also in Czechia, came in next, followed by Québec City.

Seattle was the only US city represented in the 2025 dataset. The entry labeled “Seattle” combined results from West Point in Seattle and the South Treatment Plant in Renton. Those plants receive sewage from communities beyond Seattle’s city limits, including communities in southern King County, according to King County’s wastewater system records. Seattle also had the second-highest reading for the main chemical byproduct of cannabis use. Montreal bested the Emerald City.

Researchers test untreated sewage for drugs or the chemical traces they leave behind, then account for the volume of wastewater and the size of the population served. The results show how much of a substance was detected per capita. The researchers say the method cannot establish how many people used a drug or how often they took it. Methamphetamine also turned up on public transit. In 2023, researchers detected it in all 33 air samples taken aboard light rail cars as part of a Seattle- and Portland-area study. Across the trains and buses tested, all 78 air samples contained detectable methamphetamine, according to the University of Washington report.