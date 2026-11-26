A federal judge has blocked President Donald Trump’s second attempt to restrict birthright citizenship. US District Judge Christopher Cooper, whom Trump has previously labeled as an “anti-Trump hater,” issued the ruling.

The 67-page ruling struck down an August executive order that sought to create new exceptions to birthright citizenship, including for children whose parents were designated as “alien enemies” or were allegedly involved in terrorist organizations. It also targeted children born through commercial surrogacy involving foreign parents and those whose parents worked for foreign governments

Cooper’s decision marks another setback for the administration after the Supreme Court struck down Trump’s initial birthright citizenship order in June. That order, signed shortly after he returned to office in January of 2025, sought to deny citizenship to children born in the US if their mothers were in the country illegally or temporarily and their fathers were neither US citizens nor lawful permanent residents. The administration's second order had already been particularly blocked in September by US District Judge Deborah Boardman in Maryland. Her injunction protected children born to mothers who were in their country illegally or temporarily and whose fathers were not US citizens or lawful permanent residents. Cooper’s ruling extended protections to additional categories of children covered by the latest executive order, including those born to foreign government employees, parents designated as “alien enemies,” and foreign parents from surrogacy.

"As the Supreme Court has made clear, however, the President cannot carve out new exceptions to birthright citizenship for children born within the United States and subject to its laws," Cooper wrote in his ruling. "The merits in this case are clear-cut. The Supreme Court has twice confirmed that all children born in this country are U.S. citizens, save only for the small handful who are not subject to U.S. law.” The Trump administration will likely appeal the decision and request the order be temporarily enforced while litigation continues. White House spokeswoman Lauren Bis said in a statement to Fox News that "This is just another ruling from an activist judge appointed by Obama attempting to thwart President Trump’s commonsense agenda.”