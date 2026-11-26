The Department of Homeland Security slammed Washington Democratic Gov. Bob Ferguson and state Democrats for calling for Immigration and Customs Enforcement to be abolished. The department highlighted 10 cases involving illegal aliens with convictions for crimes including murder, child sex offenses, vehicular homicide and drug trafficking.

“Governor Bob Ferguson and his fellow sanctuary politicians are spreading the most vile and hateful lies about the brave men and women of ICE,” Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said in a statement. Mullin said federal officers would continue arresting dangerous offenders in Washington and accused Ferguson and other officials of obstructing immigration enforcement.

The department also highlighted recent arrests by the agency that led to convictions. DHS said ICE arrested Juan Flores-Ruvalcaba, a Mexican national with King County convictions for first-degree murder and second-degree assault, on October 26. ICE also arrested Hung Van Le, a Vietnamese national convicted of second-degree murder in King County, in August.

Two November arrests involved men with prior child sex convictions, according to DHS. Florencio Vasquez-Silva, a Mexican national, was convicted in Seattle of first-degree rape of a child and sexual exploitation of a minor. Salvador Leon-Vasquez, a Salvadoran national, was convicted in Franklin County of first- and second-degree child molestation. ICE arrested two Mexican nationals with vehicular homicide convictions in August. Jose Manuel Montoya-Sanchez was convicted in Vancouver, and David Gomez-Perez, whom ICE arrested August 12, was convicted in Yakima County. ICE also deported Naing Nyi Min, a Burmese national with Washington convictions for vehicular homicide and reckless endangerment, on August 23.

DHS also cited the 20-year federal prison sentence handed down to Jose Luis Mata-Cedillo, a Mexican national convicted of cocaine trafficking, possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and illegally reentering the US after deportation as an aggravated felon. His prior Washington convictions included two counts of selling, distributing or dispensing a controlled substance, conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, and unlawfully transporting firearms. ICE arrested Christian Eduardo Lopez-Nava, a Mexican national, in October. DHS said his record included convictions for domestic violence, heroin distribution, and possessing a firearm as an illegal alien. Victor Daniel Muniz-Garcia, also a Mexican national, was arrested June 24. His record included Vancouver convictions for possession with intent to distribute cocaine and offenses involving vehicle prowling and malicious mischief.