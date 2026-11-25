A Houston man who admitted to making and sharing ISIS propaganda online was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for concealing his material support for the terrorist group and lying to the FBI about a weapon he possessed.

US District Judge David Hittner also ordered Anas Said, 30, to serve a lifetime of supervised release. Said, who pledged support for ISIS, pleaded guilty on July 24 to concealing material support for a foreign terrorist organization and making false statements to the FBI.

At sentencing, the court heard that Said hid his role in producing videos and posters that glorified ISIS violence. Some of the material threatened new attacks that would dwarf those of September 11, 2001, according to federal prosecutors.

Said admitted he used several social media accounts to distribute ISIS propaganda, including material he helped produce. He also discussed his work with other ISIS supporters on Telegram. Prosecutors said an ISIS-linked media outlet agreed to publish one of his videos and that Said concealed his role in making it. He admitted he knew the outlet worked on behalf of ISIS.