Houston ISIS supporter sentenced to 15 years in prison for creating, distributing terrorist propaganda
“I am thinking and hoping to kill the infidels with a weapon and as many people as possible in order to heal my heart.”
“I am thinking and hoping to kill the infidels with a weapon and as many people as possible in order to heal my heart.”
A Houston man who admitted to making and sharing ISIS propaganda online was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for concealing his material support for the terrorist group and lying to the FBI about a weapon he possessed.
US District Judge David Hittner also ordered Anas Said, 30, to serve a lifetime of supervised release. Said, who pledged support for ISIS, pleaded guilty on July 24 to concealing material support for a foreign terrorist organization and making false statements to the FBI.
At sentencing, the court heard that Said hid his role in producing videos and posters that glorified ISIS violence. Some of the material threatened new attacks that would dwarf those of September 11, 2001, according to federal prosecutors.
Said admitted he used several social media accounts to distribute ISIS propaganda, including material he helped produce. He also discussed his work with other ISIS supporters on Telegram. Prosecutors said an ISIS-linked media outlet agreed to publish one of his videos and that Said concealed his role in making it. He admitted he knew the outlet worked on behalf of ISIS.
Said also admitted lying to federal investigators about a weapon he possessed and discussed on social media in 2023. As part of his plea, he acknowledged saying, “I am thinking and hoping to kill the infidels with a weapon and as many people as possible in order to heal my heart.”
Authorities arrested Said on November 8, 2024. Prosecutors said investigators linked him to multiple social media accounts and found evidence of his role in producing and distributing ISIS propaganda after examining electronic devices seized during the investigation.
Said remains in custody pending transfer to a federal prison.
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