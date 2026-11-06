“This morning,” said Houston Mayor John Whitmire, “I have directed the Chief and HPD, through an executive order, that we will change our policy in regarding contact with ICE. I do this to begin a healing process, reduce fear and anxiety across our community.”

Whitmire made the changes after the blue tsunami swept through Texas, flipping the state to Democrat control. Whitmire, who has been mayor since 2024, told officers to end the practice of contacting Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents when they stopped illegal aliens on traffic violations or other offenses that would not result in jail time upon conviction.

Texas-based reporter Savanah Hernandez said, “It hasn’t even been a week since the midterms and Houston’s mayor is already instructing their police to reduce cooperation with ICE. “Most major cities in Texas will likely follow suit and when Gina Hinojosa becomes governor, the large caravan making its way through Mexico will likely face minimal pushback as they illegally cross into Texas.

“We’ll now basically become a sanctuary state for illegals as our drug and homeless crisis continues to grow. Sad.” That Executive Order instructs law enforcement to “contact ICE regarding a person only if that person is already going to jail on new charges or other warrants and has a positive National Crime Information Center (NCIC) hit for an ICE administrative warrant. The fact that a person is, or is suspected to be, subject to immigration enforcement shall not, by itself, be a basis to contact ICE, to prolong any detention, or to take any person into or hold a person in custody. If a person is not otherwise going to jail on new charges or other warrants, Department personnel shall not contact ICE regarding that person.”