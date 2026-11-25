The US Treasury Department is investigating a “cybersecurity incident” involving unauthorized access to some of its systems. The incident marks the latest reported breach involving a federal agency amid growing concerns about cyberattacks targeting government networks.

The Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) said it is "investigating a cybersecurity incident that resulted in unauthorized access to a limited subset of its systems.” The agency also took some systems offline as a precaution.

FinCEN collects and analyzes suspicious activity reports from financial institutions and provides information to law enforcement agencies investigating potential financial crimes. An alert posted to its website warned that some services could be temporarily unavailable. There is currently no evidence that the Bank Secrecy Act or beneficial ownership databases were breached. A FinCEN official told Newsweek that the incident "resulted in unauthorized access to a limited subset of its systems.”

"Treasury is working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and third-party forensic examiners to determine the scope and impact of the incident,” the official said. "In the meantime, as a proactive measure, we have taken certain FinCEN systems offline and provided exceptional relief for filers that are not able to submit reports as a result of the disruption. We will provide an update when the systems are restored." The incident follows reports of a separate cybersecurity breach involving the CIA and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), as well as another breach that involved the FBI.

The growing use of artificial intelligence in offensive cyber operations has raised additional concerns among security experts who say that increasingly sophisticated technology could make it easier for hackers to infiltrate sensitive networks. According to The New York Times, hackers accessed an unclassified intelligence system used by the CIA and the ODNI to collect publicly available information. Investigators believe hackers may have used an artificial-intelligence tool called ARTEX, which was reportedly developed by a Chinese engineer and released earlier this year. The cybersecurity incidents have coincided with several major technology disruptions, including a nationwide halt to air travel, a Microsoft outage, a disruption to the National Security Agency’s network, and technical problems affecting several major banks. It also comes on the heels of a directive made by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth in late September that aimed to make US military bases able to run without outside support for at least three months.