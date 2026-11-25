A Canadian school teacher who drew attention for wearing oversized prosthetic breasts with artificial nipples while teaching has been awarded $20,000 in compensation after an arbitrator ruled that the school board had discriminated against him.

Kerry Lemieux, who previously went by Kayla Lemieux, became the subject of widespread attention in 2022 while teaching at Oakville Trafalgar High School in Ontario. Lemieux attracted controversy for wearing giant fake breasts beneath tight-fitting clothing and a blonde wig.

Lemieux was later hired to teach at Nora Frances Henderson Secondary School in Hamilton, Ontario. According to the Hamilton Spectator, in August 2023, the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) sent a letter to parents warning them that an “experienced educator” was hired who had become the “subject of public attention” at another school. When Lemieux returned to teaching at the school, he appeared without the fake breasts or blonde wig.

One month later, the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation (OSSTF) filed a grievance against HWDSB, alleging that its actions discriminated against Lemieux. In a decision issued last week, arbitrator Mark Hart ruled that the board violated the Ontario Human Rights Code and breached obligations under the Occupational Health and Safety Act. The arbitrator awarded Lemieux $20,000, substantially less than the $75,000 sought by the teachers’ federation. The ruling centered on the board’s letter to parents, which the arbitrator determined outed Lemieux and disclosed his place of employment. Lemieux had faced scrutiny, including reporters outside the school and numerous bomb threats.