Toronto, Ontario’s budget problems are making lawmakers and leaders think that the only fix is more taxes. A whole bunch of new taxes have been proposed, each more gouging than the last. Mayor Olivia Chow’s office spoke about the “financial pressures” facing Toronto.

“Like cities across Canada, Toronto faces real financial pressures, and the mayor believes the solution has to be balanced,” a statement read, per Toronto Today. “That means finding savings and efficiencies, continuing to work with the provincial and federal governments on funding for Canada’s largest city, and exploring various revenue tools to keep essential city services running.”

A commercial parking lot tax, an increase on the existing taxes for hotels and Airbnbs from 6% up to 8.5%, and even a tax on cell phone plans is on the list of changes that would affect Torontonians. Nearly all residents of Toronto have a mobile phone, and this tax would make those plans even more expensive. Every cell phone company would be made to charge users an extra $2 per month and send that back to the city. These new proposals could fetch the city an extra $270 million per year by 2029. By March 2027, provincial subsidies that help the city cover costs for transit, shelter and other social programs will have run out and Premier Doug Ford “has said he’s not keen to give the city much more money as Queen’s Park grapples with its own massive deficit,” reports Toronto Today.

The Toronto Sun reports that there are several budget debacles that led to the city’s financial woes. They cite a contract that is tied to a friend of city councilor Josh Matlow could be a source of excess spending. Additionally, they note that there was a catering bill for emergency services that topped $14,000, overtime related to the FIFA World Cup which was held in North America, with games in Toronto, and excessive security costs. The outlet also offers concerns about the cost of the PR firm that aided Chow in her “much publicized rethink” of how winter storms are handled.