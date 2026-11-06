Poppy sightings are become more and more scare in Toronto as the Remembrance Day on November 11 nears. The totality of the Remembrance period is from October 24 through the 11. Don Cherry, a former ice hockey player and iconic commentator, was roundly mocked and criticized for saying in 2019 that migrants to Canada did not wear the poppy to honor the fallen heroes the way native Canadians did, but it turns out he was right.

Although it is a traditional symbol to wear around this time of year, they are getting more and more sparse, according to veteran journalist Joe Warmington at the Toronto Sun.

He said that If you look at a large crowd of people, you may be able to spot one, but only after you have seen many people not wearing one. The outlet estimated that it is about one in 100. Cherry was fired after he made comments in 2019 speaking about immigrants in Toronto not wearing the traditional flower during the Remembrance period. He made the comments on a November 9, 2019 broadcast on Sportsnet. He was fired on the 11 after he did not retract his statement.

"I live in Mississauga [Ontario]. Very few people wear the poppy. Downtown Toronto, forget it. Nobody wears the poppy. ... Now you go to the small cities. You people ... that come here, whatever it is—you love our way of life. You love our milk and honey. At least you can pay a couple bucks for a poppy or something like that. These guys paid for your way of life that you enjoy in Canada. These guys paid the biggest price for that," he said at the time. Warmington went out to check if people were wearing poppies after he saw a meme on social media supporting Cherry, which said, “It’s November, you people better be wearing a poppy” next to a picture of the commentator.