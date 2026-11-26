A former St. Louis Circuit attorney has been disbarred by the Missouri Supreme Court after the court found she misused public funds to reimburse herself for fees and costs stemming from a previous disciplinary case.

Attorney Kimberly Gardner admitted responsibility for using money from a public contingency fund for fees and costs she had personally been ordered to pay in a 2022 disciplinary case. Gardner argued, however, that she should not face discipline because the circuit attorney’s office had regularly used the fund for other expenses.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Judge Mary R. Russell rejected those arguments on Tuesday, writing in a 14-page opinion that Gardner’s conduct justified disbarment. “Gardner was the circuit attorney,” Judge Russell wrote. “She was presumed to know the law, given her position as chief prosecuting officer for the City of St. Louis.”

“Her unfamiliarity with the statutes that applied to her office undermines her fitness for the practice of law,” Russell added. Gardner previously faced disciplinary action over her handling of the prosecution of former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens. In 2022, the state Supreme Court reprimanded her and ordered her to pay $5,004.33 in fees and costs that she later reimbursed with the contingency fund.

“Although Gardner's rule violations alone do not automatically warrant disbarment, the combination of her misappropriation of public funds and misrepresentations to this Court, along with her status as a public official and her disciplinary history, clearly warrant her disbarment,” Russell wrote. “Her reliance on the advice of counsel does not absolve her of her personal obligation to comport herself with the rules of professional conduct. Gardner is disbarred.” Gardner, who served seven years in office at a time when murders in St. Louis hit a 50-year high, has been known for her support of the Black Lives Matter movement. In 2020, her office charged Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the couple who brandished firearms at BLM agitators who marched past their home. The couple was later pardoned by Missouri Governor Mike Parson.