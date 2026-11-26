NYPD officers made multiple arrests Wednesday night after anti-Israel protesters clashed with police and pro-Israel counterprotesters outside Essen NY Deli, a kosher restaurant in Brooklyn’s Midwood neighborhood. It was unclear whether any officers were injured after police said the crowd had dispersed.

The protest targeted a real estate event that Israeli brokerage CapitIL held in a private room at the deli. The Palestine Right to Return Coalition of New York and New Jersey, known as Pal-Awda, called for protesters to gather at 7 pm. The group and the City College of New York chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine claimed the event would promote property in West Bank settlements. A CapitIL representative told the Jewish News Syndicate before the protest that “on this trip, we are not promoting any real estate in Judea and Samaria.”

Video showed demonstrators pushing against police barricades and officers leading people away in handcuffs. In footage shared by Pal-Awda, protesters pushed barricades into officers. Protesters chanted “intifada revolution,” while counter protesters waved Israeli flags and sang Israel’s national anthem. The clashes came nine days after Mamdani and Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch announced plans to disband the Strategic Response Group. JNS reported that footage appeared to show officers arriving in riot gear, some with jackets marked “Strategic Response Group.” Israel National News stated that SRG officers were deployed and estimated that about 200 anti-Israel demonstrators and hundreds of pro-Israel supporters turned out.

The overhaul of the unit is scheduled to begin in January. It shifts crowd management to a new civilian patrol unit. Mamdani said last week that the city plans to hire about 30 civilian responders to defuse tensions. If the Brooklyn kosher deli protest had been policed by those 30 civilians, they would have been shockingly outnumbered and overpowered. They will have no weapons or arrest powers. Before the announcement, Tisch told the City Council that the SRG was available for 245 of the 4,255 protests the NYPD facilitated in 2025 and generally responded when demonstrations involved criminal activity.

Inside, the deli sold $3 hot dogs to raise money for Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem, which treats Jews, Christians and Arabs. A matching campaign was set up to turn sales of the first 333 hot dogs into a $5,000 donation. Moshe Spern, president of United Jewish Teachers, told JNS that protesters called him a “baby killer” and “genocide supporter” as he walked past them to get to the deli. “I wasn’t there for any real estate event. I wasn’t selling land. I was ordering a hot dog,” he said.