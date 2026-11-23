A GoFundMe campaign raised more than $84,000 by Sunday for two Mexican nationals arrested by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport after one of them allegedly assaulted an agent while resisting arrest. The campaign showed about 1,500 donations toward a $110,000 goal one day after officers arrested Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza and his daughter, Sofia Hernandez Mejia, on an Alaska Airlines jet bridge for allegedly overstaying their visas.

GoFundMe GoFundMe Yareli Farias, who organized the campaign and described herself as a close friend of the family, said a family member would receive the donations directly to cover legal expenses. She also directed supporters to a separate fundraising appeal on Instagram associated with the Seattle running club All Strides Latines. How much the Instagram appeal raised and whether either effort had disbursed money to the family has not been verified.

ICE said officers were arresting Larrondo Mendoza at about 8:05 am Saturday for overstaying his visa. Other travelers interfered as officers tried to arrest him during boarding for Alaska Airlines Flight 1306 to Los Angeles, the agency said. ICE alleged Hernandez Mejia “hurled hot coffee on the officers,” said she had also overstayed her visa and announced that she would face a charge of assaulting a federal officer. The family’s attorney, Olia Catala, disputed the allegation, saying the coffee spilled during the struggle. Catala said Larrondo Mendoza brought his daughter to the United States when she was 14 and that both entered on tourist visas. She said he later applied for asylum and Hernandez Mejia, now in her mid-20s, filed paperwork to adjust her immigration status after marrying a US citizen.

Five months before the Sea-Tac arrests, Hernandez Mejia appeared in a June 24 KING 5 segment wearing Mexico soccer gear at a World Cup watch party in Seattle. Identified in the segment as Sofia Larrondo, she said she had found a sense of community through her running club, whose members gathered to watch Mexico play Czechia. “I’m just so proud about being Mexican,” she said. Catala’s law firm website lists The Don Lemon Show among the outlets that have featured her work. She spoke with the former CNN anchor about another client, Wilmer Toledo-Martinez, whom she said was bitten by an ICE dog and denied immediate medical care. Catala also discussed that case during Democratic Sen. Patty Murray’s February address to Washington residents, where she criticized the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement.

Lemon later faced federal charges in connection with an anti-ICE protest that disrupted a Sunday service at Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Jan. 18. Lemon said he was there to cover the protest as a journalist. His attorneys asked a federal judge in November to dismiss the charges. Murray said on X that she was “outraged” by footage of the Sea-Tac arrests and demanded answers from the Department of Homeland Security. Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson called the agency’s tactics “unacceptable and un-American.” The arrests delayed the flight, and the Port of Seattle said it was asking DHS whether officers had breached previously agreed airport protocols.