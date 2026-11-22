Penn State University was attempting to distance itself, after backlash, from a decision to host a controversial guest-lecturer who suggested that museums telling the story of the Holocaust were part of an imperialist western construct that needed to be “decolonized.”

Erica Lehrer, a “sociocultural anthropologist and curator” in the history department at Montreal’s Concordia University, delivered her Nov. 17 presentation, “Do We Need to Decolonize Holocaust Museums?” as part of a series organized by Penn State’s Jewish Studies Program.

But the substance of her talk raised red flags among many antisemitism watchdog organizations, including Stop AntiSemitism, the Jerusalem Post reported. “Museums of mass violence – Holocaust museums, paradigmatic among them – have been largely exempt from decolonial critiques,” said a blurb describing the event.

“As products of 20th and 21st-century social justice mandates and often created at the behest of survivor communities, they seem at first glance not to be obvious targets for such scrutiny,” it continued. “Yet, Holocaust museums are not free from entanglements with state power nor from inherited traditions and infrastructures of museum practice with their attendant biases, exclusions, and silences.” It did not elaborate what “state power” or “biases” the talk was referencing.

Jeff Miller, chairman of the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum Council, suggested that Lehrer and the event organizers might be projecting their own biases onto the matter. “Academic freedom must never become an excuse for Holocaust denial, historical distortion, or the normalization of antisemitism,” wrote Miller, whose online biography also lists him as a board member of the Republican Jewish Coalition and a “Proud Zionist.”

“We cannot combat the rising tide of antisemitism while allowing the historical truth of the Holocaust to be diminished or manipulated,” Miller added. Tommaso M. Milani, director of the school’s Jewish Studies Program, sought to clarify in a statement that its primary concern involved purloined artifacts that the museums may have an ethical obligation to return to their rightful owners.

“This presentation in particular examined questions regarding how museums care for objects taken from Jewish individuals and communities and the responsibilities institutions have when pieces on display were never returned to survivors or their descendants,” said the statement. “Neither the lecture nor the discussion diminished the significance of the Holocaust, the experiences of survivors, or the importance of Holocaust museums and memorials,” he added.

Nonetheless, a Penn State spokesperson issued a statement saying the views expressed “in no way constitute an endorsement by the university. “We understand the concerns regarding the external speaker’s use of the word ‘decolonization’ in the event’s title, and we recognize how hurtful it was to many in our community,” it said.