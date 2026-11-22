An LGBT lawfare group was suing the Philadelphia Marathon for discriminating against nonbinary runners after it refused to cave to demands to give them a special category with equal prize money.

The group Queer Run sued on behalf of they/them participants Winter Parts, Reed Williams and Miche Palmer who felt oppressed that they were relegated to the open division for amateur runners rather than competing in the women’s and men’s professional competitions.

The latter races have a $10,000 prize while the amateur race has only $4,000, Philadelphia’s NBC10 reported. “We are hoping the end of this is that nonbinary runners will be fully embraced by the Philadelphia Marathon to run as their full selves,” Josh Fernandez, the president of Queer Run Philadelphia, told the station. “Not having to misgender themselves and have equal opportunity to not just the prize money but competition access.”

But one of the three runners, Winter Parts, said the equal distribution of money was a major factor. The goal is “to be able to run the best time you can, as well as equal prize money across the board, for nonbinary athletes and the women's and men's athletes,” said Parts.

Parts recently won a special nonbinary “elite” division in the Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run after it added the special category to include an equal pot of prize money, ABC6 reported. The Philly Marathon, which took place Saturday, did not publish the results of the amateur division.