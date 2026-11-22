Liberal Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor appeared to welcome the arrival of a Democrat majority in Congresss that has signaled its intention to prioritize court packing in order to eliminate what some see as a conservative majority on the high court.

“We have a court focused on legal theory rather than one focused on what we as a society have achieved in terms of our understanding,” Sotomayor said Friday at an event in in Philadelphia, while accepting Benjamin Franklin Medal from the American Philosophical Society.

Critics, including the influential X account @DefiantLs, pointed out that the only expectation of the court was that it uphold the laws passed by Congress and signed by the US president. “This sounds like she's saying ‘let's just use vibes and feelings,’” said the account. “The court is supposed to uphold the law, not reshape the law according to whatever society currently considers progress.”

Sotomayor also told the audience that she would support term limits for justices. “We're the only country in the democratic world with lifetime appointments,” she claimed.

The decision to speak out on the matter seemed optimal to Democrats’ political agenda, as noted by former Justice Department official Jeff Clark. “It's also worth paying attention to the timing here,” Clark wrote in an X post that questioned the constitutiality of any such measures. “This push is gaining steam at precisely the moment Democrats are poised to control both chambers of Congress, with Court expansion being discussed quite openly.”

Sotomayor, an Obama appointee, has previously seen her intellect and legal acumen questioned — even by those on her own side ideologically, such as Harvard professor emeritus Larry Tribe. In a 2009 letter urging President Barack Obama to rethink his appointment of the first woman Latina justice, Tribe wrote, “Bluntly put, she’s not nearly as smart as she seems to think she is.”

However, Sotomayor was not the only justice to address the issue of Democrats trying to reshape the court. On the other side of the ideological spectrum, Justice Samuel Alito warned on Friday of the dangers that lay ahead while accepting the 2026 Irving Kristol Award from the American Enterprise Institute. “What we have seen in recent years is a mounting campaign to change the direction of the court's decisions by intimidating and harassing justices. ... If that campaign succeeds, the Supreme Court as an institution will be fundamentally changed,” he said.

Both Sotomayor, 72, and Alito, 76, have dismissed speculation that they may resign in the foreseeable future. Sotomayor, who suffers from health issues including Type 1 diabetes, said ahead of the 2024 election that she would not do so, despite the prospects of President Donald Trump’s reelection raising the odds of another conservative justice.