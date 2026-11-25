The Pittsburgh Steelers are releasing quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the midst of his 22nd NFL season and second year with Pittsburgh. The decision follows public criticism Rodgers made against head coach Mike McCarthy.

The news was first reported Wednesday by Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reporter Gerry Dulac, who said the situation had been “brewing for a while” and “reached a point of no return” Tuesday night after the team announced it would be benching Rodgers for backup quarterback Mason Rudolph. Rodgers did not report to the team’s facility Wednesday morning.

“The Steelers spent Monday and Tuesday preparing for the Broncos as though Rodgers would be the starter. But something happened Tuesday evening that caused coach Mike McCarthy to huddle with other members of Steelers management and make a late-night decision,” Dulac reported. The decision to part ways with Rodgers reportedly accelerated following a Wednesday appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” where he accused McCarthy of falling asleep during meetings.

"Last Wednesday, we were in a quarterback meeting. Mike came in late, sat down and within 10 minutes began snoring. Woke himself up, was rattling his papers. We all looked around. Five minutes later, you hear the snoring again. And less than five minutes after that, he walks out of the room like nothing happened," Rodgers said. Rodgers recalled telling McCarthy on Monday, “If you try and bench me or don’t change the play-calling, then you should just release me, because I feel like at this point, I’m doing what’s right for the organization.”