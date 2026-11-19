Baltimore Ravens player Marlon Humphrey has issued an apology for recent remarks about Baltimore that he made on his podcast. He has played his whole NFL career in the city.

In an episode of “The Marlon Humphrey Show” that came out Wednesday, the player said the city excelled at “making criminals.”

The moment was clipped almost immediately and shared widely across social media. In it, he said: “What’s Baltimore best at making? They’re best at making criminals.” The co-host of the podcast, Jeremiah Pittman, who is a property manager in the city, was taken aback by the comments.

“Yeah, no, that’s obviously going to get cut out,” Humphrey said, and then both of them laughed off the comment. However, by Wednesday afternoon, backlash online led to Humphrey making an apology for the comments. “As you guys know, I’ve been here my whole career and I’ve spent lots of offseasons here. Welcomed a son here and I’m an investor in the city, and I’m an investor in different areas of parts of the state,” Humphrey said in a statement to media. “Obviously, I do know the effect that words have and just would like to apologize for those comments.”

In the wake of his apology, Humphrey was sent home from the team’s facility, and will be inactive for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers. Coach Jesse Minter said before Thursday’s practice, per ESPN, “He's very remorseful. I think he understands that words mean a lot, especially to people in this city. When you say something like that, it's not a reflection of our team and our organization and how we want to operate.”

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott demanded more from Humphrey, saying that it was not enough to get a “verbal apology.” Mayor Brandon Scott Instagram post @mayorbmscott/Instagram “A verbal apology is not enough. Baltimore is a city full of young Black boys who look to the Ravens as a beacon of light in their lives and to have someone that looks like them who wears a Baltimore Ravens jersey relegate them to becoming criminals cuts deeper,” the mayor wrote on social media.