An elementary school in Harwich, Mass. sent a memo out to teachers telling them explicitly to make sure that next month, the month of Christmas and Hannukah, is a “holiday-free environment” at the school. Parents don’t like it, but the school in the 92% white town have gone ahead with it anyway.

The memo advises teacher to remove any and all decorations from their classrooms that signifies Christmas of Hannukah. “Please refrain from putting up holiday-specific decorations (such as Christmas trees, wreaths, Elf of a Shelf, Santa imagery, menorahs, or dreidels). General winter themes, like snowflakes, snowmen, winter animals, cozy reaching themes, are encouraged!”

The school principal is Christie Cutone. The “Mission & Philosophy” of the school, as listed on their website, is “to be ‘FIN’tastic – Respectful, Responsible, Safe, and Ready to Learn. It is our goal to ensure a fun, safe, academically rigorous, and warmly supportive learning environment in which each of our Sharks will thrive. We celebrate our successes, and we learn from our mistakes.” The memo goes on to specify that teachers “Avoid using holiday-themed worksheets, coloring pages, crafts or videos during classroom activities or downtime.”

If teachers do have these decorations up, the administrators “will gently ask that they be taken down so we can keep our building consistent for all students.” If teachers don’t know what’s appropriate, the memo states, they are informed “please don’t hesitate to reach out and ask.” Administrators, teachers are told, “are always happy to brainstorm fun, winter-themed ideas with you.” The reason the memo was issued is, of course, predictable. It is to spare students of other faiths the horror of having to participate in activities that stem from a faith to which they do not adhere—something Christian and Jewish students do all the time when they are asked to honor different faith traditions such as Ramadan, Diwali, or Lunar New Year.

If students are subjected to traditions from Christianity or Judaism, the administration indicates, the school will not be a “welcoming, supportive, and safe place for them.” The administration explains their reasoning for Harwich Elementary: “Because our student body includes families from many different backgrounds, including students who do not celebrate mainstream holidays, we are maintaining a holiday-free environment throughout the building this month. Keeping our shared and classroom spaces neutral ensures that every child feels and equal sense of belonging.”

One parent told Boston 25 News that the school had allowed Thanksgiving and Halloween celebrations, and asked so what’s wrong with Christmas? “It was said that this was done to remain inclusive at the school. We have a very small student body and a very diverse student body, and to be inclusive, that’s not to cancel traditions and cancel different cultures and learnings of all these different traditions of all these children from different backgrounds; it’s to celebrate them and teach these children,” said 4th-grade mom Abby McGillen.

Another mom agreed, saying “I’m an immigrant mom. I have a different culture, and I’m trying to have both cultures in the same place and teaching my kids to do the same.” But the school superintendent wouldn’t have it. “Our district wants to confirm that no policy changes have been made regarding holiday celebrations or recognitions in our schools,” said Superintendent for the Monomoy Regional School District Robin Millen.