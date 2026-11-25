Shane Gillis’ ex-girlfriend Grace Brassel still can’t give up the ghost even a year after their on-again-off-again breakup. In an article called “The Shane Gillis Experience,” which she penned for New York Magazine’s The Cut, she reveals that they met after she direct messaged him on Instagram, then willingly gave up her job “as a social media manager” so he could support her and moved in with him to tend his home.

“Little did I know,” she writes, “I had actually just accepted a different full-time position, one that had a high rate of burnout and no chance for upward mobility: Shane Gillis’s stay-at-home girlfriend.” She complained that the rich comedian “had no structure” in his life, that he slept late, played video games, drank nightly, and hung out with friends. There was no abuse mentioned in her account of their relationship.

The 25-year-old now believes there were “red flags” she didn’t see or pay attention to at the time and has gone public with her account of their relationship. When The Cut reached out to Gillis for comment, he replied, “Grace and I had some good times together. Breakups are tough, and I wish her the best.” She stopped seeing her own friends and family, replaced her friends with Shane’s friends’ girlfriends, “cried every day,” and blames Gillis for her actions. She wrote about the recent Saturday Night Live show where Gillis made what became a controversial joke about women dressing slutty at the gym, and said she “laughed loudest,” but now realizes that Gillis just “doesn’t like [women] much.” When she attended a previous SNL Gillis was hosting, on her birthday, she complained that attending a live SNL taping her boyfriend was hosting wasn’t enough birthday for her.

Among Brassel’s complaints about Gillis were that “he spent thousands of dollars at O.J. Simpson’s estate sale because it was ‘funny,’” which was one of the “red flags” she now wished she’d recognized at the time. In another recounted incident, Gillis went to the Super Bowl with his pals, carried on a flirtation with a woman named Valerie, then did not sleep with her, later telling the woman he should have. Brassel counts this as a betrayal and brought it up one night when his friends were over, throwing accusations in his face for dramatic effect, causing the friends to leave. She lived with him in a veritable mansion near Philadelphia where he was shooting a show, gave up her passions and work, and spent months depressed laying in bed. Gillis told her to throw a Halloween party to get her out of her funk.

“This is one of the toughest things I’ve ever read,” said writer Kay Smythe Hill. “No one in this girl’s friendship circle or family told her how badly she would come across before she went to press. I can’t believe no one stopped her from publishing. She literally outlines how Shane paid for her entire life, gave her everything to be whatever she wanted, but she didn’t like his sense of humor, nor could she adapt to her new environment, so she complained the whole time. Why was she surprised when the relationship turned toxic?” “The Shane Gillis HIT PIECE his Ex Grace Brassel wrote just proves he made the right call by dumping her,” remarked Johnny St. Pete.

Mama Mag managing editor Denzel Rust commented on Gillis’ response, saying “Gillis' response comment at the end of this article is really beautiful.” In a follow-up post, he said it was “really tasteful.” Daily Wire reporter Amanda Prestigiacomo wrote: “There is something so disturbing about this. Telling every private detail about a relationship (that wasn’t abusive but didn’t work out) for the whole world to see. This is very clearly revenge, in a world where people aren’t offered even an ounce of privacy. You see this on social media too sometimes from jilted exes. Doesn’t have to be famous people. Makes my skin crawl.”

Others dug into Brassel, with one user recalling that Brassel had been featured on Dr. Phil to warn young people not to vape after she had a lung collapse. On Instagram ahead of the interview, she wrote “Watch me be interviewed on Dr.Phil tomorrow at 3 pm EST on CBS! I teach the children the harms of vaping. Definitely one of the coolest things I’ve ever gotten to do and thanks to @drphil and the lovely producers it was such a positive experience. Manifesting more TV appearances in 2023!”