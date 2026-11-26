Minors up to the age of 16 in the state of California could soon be required to ride in car seats if they don’t meet a set of requirements needed under a law set to go into effect on the new year.

The new law, set to go into effect on January 1, 2027, was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom in October of 2025. It updates California's Vehicle Code to require a five-step seat belt test to establish whether a minor can graduate to just using a regular lap belt.

PDF California Car Seat Requirements Open California Car Seat Requirements (PDF, opens in a new tab) Download California Car Seat Requirements (PDF) California Car Seat Requirements Children up to the age of 16, in order to stop using car seats, must pass all five fit test standards: Is the child sitting tall so his/her whole back is touching the seatback?

Do the child’s knees bend comfortably at the edge of the seat?

Does the belt cross the shoulder between the neck and arm?

Is the lap belt touching the tops of the legs?

Can the child sit like this for the whole trip? Guidance from the state says that “If you answer ‘no’ to any of these questions, then the child needs to continue to ride in a booster seat.” The guidance stresses, “Older kids are ready to move out of their booster seat only when they pass the 5 STEP TEST.”

Violators can face fines of more than $500, as well as points on their driver’s record. In the state of California, those going out for their learner’s permit for the first time must be at least 15.5 years old. Some on social media noted the overlap between this age and the age at which a minor is no longer required to have a booster seat in the state

Robby Starbuck wrote, “This is even funnier when you realize that a short 16 yr old forced to wear a booster seat by this law… could also get a license to drive. You can’t make this nanny state crap up.” He added, “Gavin Newsom, In such a scenario, would you like mommy to strap them into their booster seat while driving? I’m starting to think what California really needs is helmets for politicians. Clearly y’all have been dropped on your heads too many times.”

Another user wrote, “‘Drive safe, honey. Don’t forget to use your booster seat!’ California…. what are y’all doing?” Others criticized how late into their teens some minors may be required to ride in car seats. “Can you imagine taking your 16-year-old to football practice in a booster seat?”