California to force children up to 16 years old to ride in car seats
The new law is set to go into effect on January 1, 2027.
The new law is set to go into effect on January 1, 2027.
Minors up to the age of 16 in the state of California could soon be required to ride in car seats if they don’t meet a set of requirements needed under a law set to go into effect on the new year.
The new law, set to go into effect on January 1, 2027, was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom in October of 2025. It updates California's Vehicle Code to require a five-step seat belt test to establish whether a minor can graduate to just using a regular lap belt.
Children up to the age of 16, in order to stop using car seats, must pass all five fit test standards:
Guidance from the state says that “If you answer ‘no’ to any of these questions, then the child needs to continue to ride in a booster seat.” The guidance stresses, “Older kids are ready to move out of their booster seat only when they pass the 5 STEP TEST.”
Violators can face fines of more than $500, as well as points on their driver’s record.
In the state of California, those going out for their learner’s permit for the first time must be at least 15.5 years old. Some on social media noted the overlap between this age and the age at which a minor is no longer required to have a booster seat in the state
Robby Starbuck wrote, “This is even funnier when you realize that a short 16 yr old forced to wear a booster seat by this law… could also get a license to drive. You can’t make this nanny state crap up.”
He added, “Gavin Newsom, In such a scenario, would you like mommy to strap them into their booster seat while driving? I’m starting to think what California really needs is helmets for politicians. Clearly y’all have been dropped on your heads too many times.”
Another user wrote, “‘Drive safe, honey. Don’t forget to use your booster seat!’ California…. what are y’all doing?”
Others criticized how late into their teens some minors may be required to ride in car seats. “Can you imagine taking your 16-year-old to football practice in a booster seat?”
“I was smoking cigarettes at 16 while driving and today, in California, I might also need a booster seat… while smoking cigarettes and driving to high school by myself lol.”
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