California Governor Gavin Newsom has commuted the death sentences of all 548 death row inmates in the state. The state has the largest death row population of any state in America, which means nearly one-fourth of all death sentences in the US have now been vacated.

His letter reads:

“To All Californians: “I have decided to exercise my constitutional clemency authority to commute all California death sentences to life without the possibility of parole.

“After nearly 30 years in public office, I have come to understand the limits of what government can justly accomplish. I take this action because I firmly believe that state-sanctioned killing is incompatible with California’s values, undermines the foundations of our legal system, and diminishes each of us. I know we cannot execute people in our imperfect legal system and remain true to our core values, first among them justice and human decency. “My decision today comes after nearly three decades of openly opposing state-sanctioned executions as an elected official. Soon after taking office as Governor of California, on March 13, 2019, I instituted a moratorium on executions. I could not remain true to my values and oversee the killing of people with death warrants in California. My action formalized the de facto moratorium on executions in place since 2006, the last year California executed anyone. While the moratorium has prevented any further executions, it left all death sentences in place. The 548 people now under sentence of death in California make up the largest death row in the Western Hemisphere.