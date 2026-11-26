New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced that the annual, iconic Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has been cancelled due to potential high winds as a nor'easter barrels for the coast.

This is the first time the parade has been cancelled in all of its 100 years marching through Manhattan, and while it’s been postponed to Saturday, which makes it not really a Thanksgiving Day Parade, Mamdani won’t be there on “doctor’s orders.”

Mamdani announced a few days ago that he tore his Achilles tendon in a friendly soccer match against the press corps, and it’s that injury that will prevent him from attending the postponed parade. He was asked by a reporter about his attendance at the parade. “I think surgery is coming up, isn’t it? So we’re not gonna see you at this parade, are you?”

“That’s one thing I’m very disappointed about,” he said. “I’ve been looking forward to attending this parade. And now as a result of this rescheduling I will not be able to make it because of the doctor’s orders.” "While we were looking forward to celebrating Macy's 100th Thanksgiving Day Parade tomorrow, extreme weather has forced us to reschedule for Saturday instead,” Mamdani said when announcing the cancellation.

"The safety of our participants and spectators is our top priority, and after close consultation with our City and agency partners, we have made the decision to move this year's celebration," said Macy's in a statement. They will have to pay $1.7 million for the cost of blowing up the balloons with helium twice. Mamdani told reporters about the torn Achilles in a recent press conference regarding the closure of Rikers Island jail. “It is an honor to stand, barely,” he said.

“We played a friendly game of soccer,” he went on to explain, “against the press corps, which we won 10-5.” Reporters applauded his athletic prowess. “And I scored a goal soon after getting on the pitch and I forgot that I was 35. And soon after, I tore my Achilles and I will be in a boot for six to eight weeks and I will play soccer in about six to nine months.”