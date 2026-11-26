As parade participants were blowing up the famed Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons on Wednesday, the company announced that because of weather conditions predicted for the holiday, they would be postponing for the first time ever to Saturday. Now, it has been revealed that it will cost the company $1.7 million to have to inflate the balloons twice.

Per the New York Post, the cost to the company to inflate the balloons twice is $1.7 million. This comes as helium faces shortages due to the war in Iran, with Qatar’s Ras Laffan complex holding a third of the world’s supply. The complex suffered damage from Iranian bombings earlier in the year. Helium is a finite resource.

In postponing the parade on Wednesday evening, the company said, “the safety of our participants is our top priority, and after close consultation with our City and agency partners, we have made the decision to move this year’s celebrations. Due to the expected severe weather, the 100th March of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will move to Saturday, Nov. 28.” The National Weather Service has issued high wind and coastal flooding warnings for New York City, starting the morning of Thanksgiving and extending into Friday morning. Conditions are expected to deteriorate throughout the day.

Socialist New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said, “To protect every New Yorker and keep our city safe, we have made the decision with Macy’s and NYPD to reschedule the 100th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to this Saturday, November 28th.” Social media users, however, pushed back on Mamdani’s statement, saying that organizers should have just grounded the balloons.

“I’m calling bullsh*t on your weather predictions now. In 100 years we haven’t had to even once postpone the thanksgiving day parade. Millions of Americans rejoice in this parade. Despicable act of cowardice or worst, intentional disrespect for an American tradition,” one user wrote. “Why not just ground the balloons and continue with the parade? I understand the city rules about balloons but the parade shouldn’t be cancelled. No one is going to watch it on Saturday,” another wrote.