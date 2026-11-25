As the northeast gears up for a major storm set to hit on Thanksgiving Day, the 100th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has been postponed until Saturday.

Macy’s said in a statement, “The safety of our participants and spectators is our top priority, and after close consultation with our city and agency partners, we've made the decision to move the celebration due to expected severe weather.” The company says they “expect” the parade to step off at 8:30 am on Saturday instead.

Per CBS News, this is the first time the parade has been postponed due to weather. The parade had previously been suspended between 1932 and 1944 due to World War II.

The decision comes as the northeast is set to experience a powerful nor’easter beginning on Thanksgiving and into Friday. Rain is expected to begin in the New York City area just as the parade was set to start, with wind gusts of up to 45 mph. Deteriorating conditions as the day goes on could lead to stronger wind gusts, downed tree limbs, and power outages.