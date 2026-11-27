The Guatemala -based family of an illegal immigrant has been awarded over $260 million in damages after their son fell from the second-story roof of a Bucks County home during a construction project.

Jose Sicajau, 29, of Guatemala, came to the US illegally in order to send money back to his family and had been living in the US for around 10 years. He was working with his brother in 2022 on a Bucks County home where he was unloading plywood from a crane on the second-story roof. Sicajau had no fall protection equipment and fell to his death when he stepped on plywood that was close to the edge of the roof, court documents said.

Now, a jury has awarded the family $264 million in damages. The verdict in the case on Monday is the largest amount that has been given out by the Common Pleas Court this year so far, per the Philadelphia Inquirer. This is despite it being illegal for Sicajau's to be working in the US for a contractor in the first place. His estate filed a lawsuit against SRS Distribution, which is a Texas-based firm and a subsidiary of Home Depot, and North Point Exteriors, which was a local general contractor on the building project. North Point Exteriors will not pay, as the contractor settled outside of court.

The roof did not have a railing, and the crane placed the plywood “dangerously close to the edge of the roof,” attorneys for Sicajau's estate argued in court. The trial went for five days. The jury found that SRS Distribution was 65 percent liable, North Point Exteriors was 30 percent liable, and the man himself was 5 percent liable. The illegal immigrant's family was given $255 million in punitive damages and $9 million in compensatory damages.