Socialist New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani sent in the NYPD's Strategic Response Group (SRG) to quell violent anti-Israel rioters in the Big Apple just 10 days after he officially "disbanded" the unit, to go into effect starting next year. Mamdani has promised to replace the SRG and counter-terrorism unit, about 1,100 officers, with 30 civilian workers.

During his campaign, Mamdani made a promise that he would disband the SRG and derided the unit's treatment of demonstrators. However, he called in the unit in order to quell clashes between rioters on Wednesday evening, per the New York Post. The unit monitors protests and prevents them from becoming violent.

“Of course SRG was sent, it is the only way to deal with violent protests,” one Brooklyn said Thursday. “The mayor knows that.” “Without SRG last night people would have been injured,” another Brooklyn officer added. “And when they get rid of SRG, that’s what will happen. Total chaos with civilians and cops getting injured.”

The anti-Israel group present when the SRG was called, the Palestine Right to Return Coalition of New York and New Jersey, otherwise known as Pal-Awda, said in response to the incident: "Our protest was met with one of the most violent police responses our community has experienced to date. Upon our arrival, we were met by hundreds of NYPD officers, including top brass, Community Affairs, Patrol Officers & Strategic Response Group (SRG) Officers. Officers immediately kettled & assaulted protestors, indiscriminately & viciously punched protestors in the head, strangled & shoved protestors & confiscated Palestinian flags & banners. Several protesters suffered concussions & other physical injuries as a result of police violence." They later added in the statement, “We have no faith in the Mayor’s lofty words when it is his NYPD that is trampling, strangling & brutalizing protesters of conscience."

“No politician is above critique, & no words or symbolic gestures are sufficient, when Palestinian land is being robbed from within our neighborhoods, & when those protesting this theft are subjected to ceaseless brutality,” The group said that they were protesting against the "Israeli real estate company CapitIL's illegal real estate event in Midwood, Brooklyn" and added that there was "ensuing police brutality."

The move from Mamdani to unleash the SRG came just 10 days after he claimed with fanfare that he was ending the SRG as a police unit in the NYPD. Mamdani himself has previously been arrested by the SRG when he was protesting on behalf of Palestinians in Gaza and against Israel. He said the unit's replacement would be with a civilian-led unit practiced in de-escalation and a small unit of officers “trained in crowd management.” On November 16, he said, “During our campaign, I promised New Yorkers that we would disband the Strategic Response Group and separate counterterrorism from protest response, and today we are delivering on that promise."