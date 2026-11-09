A federal judge has ordered socialist New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s administration to comply with a subpoena from federal immigration officials requiring that city officials provide the names and birthdays of some residents in a Bronx homeless shelter to ICE .

On Friday, US District Judge Lewis Kaplan ruled that the city must provide a list of identifying information for some male residents at the Bruckner shelter in Mott Haven. Kaplan wrote, “The City has not shown that producing this list would be unduly burdensome.”

ICE has claimed that the request for names, birthdays, and records of residents are relevant to an investigation as to whether any of the Bruckner residents are subject to deportation. They had initially sought the names of all residents, however, the agency consented to a special master being appointed to identify residents only with “certain serious criminal histories,” per the New York Post.

Kaplan wrote in his ruling, “Under the applicable case law, the Court therefore has no choice but to compel the subpoena’s enforcement, as modified by the appointment and role of a special master.”