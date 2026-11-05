Socialist New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is urging Democrats to follow through on their campaign promises after the party secured sweeping victories in this year’s midterm elections. The socialist mayor pointed to issues including universal childcare, housing, and restrictions on data center development.

Democrats on Tuesday won control of both the House and Senate, scoring major victories in several traditionally Republican states. Following the results, Mamdani called on the party to use this new power to deliver on the topics that it campaigned on.

“It is not enough for us as Democrats to win power. We have to use that power to deliver change that Americans can feel in their wallets,” Mamdani said. “And to me, when you look at these campaigns, if we want to speak about James Talarico, he campaigned on a vision for universal childcare. If you want to talk about Keisha Lance Bottoms, she campaigned on a vision of cutting red tape to actually be able to build housing at the speed that’s needed. If you want to talk about Jocelyn Benson, she campaigned on a moratorium for data centers.” “These, to me, are examples of the kind of specifics, but again, what I am excited to see now is a recognition that the work is only just starting and that this has to be delivered for working people across the country,” Mamdani continued.

The mayor has pursued an expansive left-wing agenda in New York City since being elected, advocating for universal childcare for low-income children, rent control, higher taxes on wealthy residents, among others. Mamdani has repeatedly argued that politicians have failed to adequately address the economic concerns of working Americans and suggested that the issue of affordability could be a valuable one for Democrats to continue running on.