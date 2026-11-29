The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia is suspending its partnership with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after a federal appeals court allowed a state law restricting cooperation between local law enforcement and federal immigration authorities to take effect.

The sheriff’s office announced it would suspend its 287(g) agreement with ICE following a ruling by the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals that lifted a preliminary injunction blocking enforcement of portions of the law signed by Governor Abigail Spanberger in April. The 287(g) program allows ICE to enter into agreements with state and local law enforcement agencies to delegate certain federal immigration enforcement responsibilities to local officers under ICE supervision.

Loudoun County’s agreement, which has been in place since August 2024, allowed sheriff’s deputies to exercise certain immigration enforcement authorities inside the county jail. It also allowed the department to hold inmates subject to ICE detainers for up to an additional 48 hours after their scheduled release. The sheriff’s office had turned over 330 individuals to ICE in 2026 under the partnership.

“The practical difference going forward will be the release of persons with warrants or detainers concurrent with their scheduled release date from the jail. We will not be holding them up to 48 hours for ICE to arrive as required under 287G,” a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said, according to Fox 5 DC. Back in February, Spanberger ordered state agencies to terminate existing 287(g) agreements with ICE. The governor said that they had “improperly ceded discretion and authority over Virginia law enforcement to federal authorities.”