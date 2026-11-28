Federal authorities warned officials at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport a day before the ICE operation that ended with a father and daughter in custody on an Alaska Airlines jet bridge, according to Rep. Pramila Jayapal. Hours after the arrests, the Port of Seattle told the public immigration enforcement at the airport happened without its knowledge. Four days later, it confirmed that some of its own staff had received advance notice.

The Port’s Nov. 21 statement, issued hours after federal agents arrested a father and daughter on an Alaska Airlines jet bridge, was categorical: “Immigration enforcement actions at SEA are conducted without the Port’s participation or knowledge.” The Port also said it was asking the Department of Homeland Security whether federal authorities had breached previously agreed airport protocols.

ICE said both of the Mexican nationals had overstayed their tourist visas and been in the US for 11 years. The agency said it targeted Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza, but arrested his daughter Sophia Hernandez Mejia after she allegedly assaulted ICE agents with hot coffee. On Nov. 25, commissioners said a review confirmed that the Transportation Security Administration had provided limited notice of enforcement operations to some Port staff and federal personnel. The notices did not identify the people targeted. Port leadership said they were one-way notifications and that staff took no action in response. Commissioners said they had not been told about the notices, how often they went out or what they contained.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal said that Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin told her ICE notified the airport one day before it planned to arrest Mendoza. Alaska Airlines told Jayapal’s office that its first notice came at the gate on the day of the arrests. In response to the arrests, Gov. Bob Ferguson called for ICE to be abolished and told CNN he was “skeptical of anything ICE has to say” after a witness disputed the agency’s claim that Mendoza’s daughter, Sofia, threw hot coffee at officers.

Two days after the arrests, the Port Commission publicly called for advance notice of planned enforcement whenever feasible. Its own review has since confirmed that some Port staff were already receiving notifications. The same day the Port disclosed the notifications, the Department of Homeland Security fired back at Ferguson’s call to abolish ICE. “Governor Bob Ferguson and his fellow sanctuary politicians are spreading the most vile and hateful lies about the brave men and women of ICE,” Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said.