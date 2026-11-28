Newly declassified Pentagon and CIA documents have revealed additional details about decades of government investigations into UFOs, including a radar-tracked object traveling roughly 1,650 mph over the western US and military personnel being sent to Utah’s notorious Skinwalker Ranch.

The release, which included 40 documents and three videos on November 20, contains records dating back to at least 1952, including CIA warnings about “flying saucers.” Among the materials is a 484-page progress report from defense contractor Bigelow Aerospace that detailed a $22 million Pentagon UFO program.

The documents contain several previously unseen videos, including footage captured over the Middle East in 2020, 2023, and 2026. The recordings were made using thermal-imaging and night-vision cameras and were sent by the US Central Command to the Pentagon's All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO). One of the videos included a 54-second recording from 2026 showing several unidentified objects moving from right to left across the screen. The camera focuses on two of the objects as they appear to climb up before going out of frame.

Other records detail unexplained activity in the US. In 2023, civilian air-traffic radar reportedly picked up eight unexplained instances across a 38.5-mile area within just 84 seconds at an altitude between 55,000 and 70,000 feet. The Pentagon calculated that the tracked object was moving at approximately 1,650 mph. The documents also demonstrate that government agencies have been investigating reports of UFOs for more than seven decades. In 1952, CIA analysts recorded roughly 1,500 “flying saucer” reports dating back to 1947. July 1952 alone counted for approximately 250 reported sightings.

The CIA proposed several conventional explanations for the sightings, including weather balloons and aircraft that were misidentified, optical illusions, or secret Soviet or domestic programs. Perhaps among the more intriguing revelations are records confirming that active-duty military personnel were dispatched to the 480-acre Skinwalker ranch in Utah as part of the Pentagon's $22 million Advanced Aerospace Weapon System Applications Program (AAWSAP). The report also noted a six-year study on the property between 1996 and 2002 to log roughly 70 incidents.