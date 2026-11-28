5 adults, 2 teens shot at birthday party in Louisville
“What should have been an evening of celebration unfortunately turned into an evening of violence."
“What should have been an evening of celebration unfortunately turned into an evening of violence."
Five adults and two teenagers were shot Friday night during what police believe was a teenager’s birthday party in Kentucky. All seven victims were transported to the hospital and are expected to survive.
Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) officers received reports of a shooting involving multiple victims at around 10:40 pm at the Mellwood Art Center in Louisville. Police said that shots rang out following an altercation at a private event.
“What should have been an evening of celebration unfortunately turned into an evening of violence,” the Louisville Metro Police Department said in a statement posted on social media. “Our thoughts are with the victims, their families, and everyone impacted by this incident.”
Information regarding the suspects in the shooting has not been released. Police have asked that any of the “numerous” attendees who witnessed what happened or have video or information to assist them in their investigation into the shooting come forward.
“No piece of information is too small,” the department said. “Our priority is to conduct a thorough investigation and hold those responsible accountable.”
This is the second time recently that a shooting took place near the Mellwood Art Center. Over a month ago, a separate shooting took place that left three men injured. Police said the shootings are not believed to be related.
“Right now, we do need the public’s help. We know there were numerous people in attendance,” said LMPD’s non-fatal shooting commander, Matthew Chaudoin, according to WDRB. “We are looking for anyone who witnessed what occurred, who might have cellphone video or any information that could assist our detectives in determining what exactly happened. We need those people to come forward.”
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