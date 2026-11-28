Five adults and two teenagers were shot Friday night during what police believe was a teenager’s birthday party in Kentucky. All seven victims were transported to the hospital and are expected to survive.

Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) officers received reports of a shooting involving multiple victims at around 10:40 pm at the Mellwood Art Center in Louisville. Police said that shots rang out following an altercation at a private event.

“What should have been an evening of celebration unfortunately turned into an evening of violence,” the Louisville Metro Police Department said in a statement posted on social media. “Our thoughts are with the victims, their families, and everyone impacted by this incident.” Information regarding the suspects in the shooting has not been released. Police have asked that any of the “numerous” attendees who witnessed what happened or have video or information to assist them in their investigation into the shooting come forward.

“No piece of information is too small,” the department said. “Our priority is to conduct a thorough investigation and hold those responsible accountable.” This is the second time recently that a shooting took place near the Mellwood Art Center. Over a month ago, a separate shooting took place that left three men injured. Police said the shootings are not believed to be related.