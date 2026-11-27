A federal judge in Maryland has denied pretrial release to Jack “Ziz” LaSota, the leader of the Zizian trans death cult, finding that he poses a significant danger to the public and is a flight risk.

The decision contrasts sharply with prior judges’ rulings that allowed LaSota to remain free and disappear for years.

The Nov. 24 ruling came a day after LaSota filed a series of extraordinary motions accusing the “Trump regime” of complicity in “genocide,” disputing the court’s jurisdiction to prosecute him and alleging religious persecution through news coverage of his cult. In his handwritten order, U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar noted that LaSota was a fugitive from courts in California and Pennsylvania at the time of his February 2025 arrest in Maryland, where he was allegedly found in possession of a GM6 Lynx .50-caliber rifle, a black HS Produkt Hellcat 9 mm handgun and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

The sniper rifle alone costs nearly $20,000. It can pierce body armor and some vehicles. LaSota was allegedly in possession of over 400 rounds of body armor-piercing rifle ammunition. “I find the defendant is a flight risk and a danger,” Bredar wrote. “There are no conditions that will adequately mitigate that risk.”

Judge Bredar had referred to LaSota using “his” in the handwritten order but appeared to write “her” over it. LaSota is a 35-year-old biological male who identifies as female. In recent court filings, he has been using the new alias “Justice.” His court-appointed attorney, Teresa Whalen, had argued in an Oct. 21 motion that his prolonged pretrial detention had become punitive and raised constitutional concerns. She estimated that LaSota would face a prison sentence of 15 to 21 months if convicted at trial, based on federal sentencing guidelines. LaSota has no prior convictions.

Fellow Zizian Daniel Blank, whose Maryland state felony case was suspended, has also been submitting documents to the court on LaSota’s behalf. Blank is now using the alias “Elua.” On Nov. 17, the judge approved LaSota’s request to represent himself.

In a 78-page compilation of LaSota’s email correspondence and exhibits entered into the federal court docket on Nov. 18, LaSota claimed he had become the target of a protection racket that had “tried to push me into prostitution.” He wrote that he was “willing to fight to the death” rather than become their “bitch” when he was allegedly cornered by six black inmates.

LaSota alleged that fellow inmates had repeatedly stolen his belongings. He also claimed he had been physically assaulted twice and sexually assaulted. Though physical and sexual violence between inmates regularly occurs, the Zizians also have a history of making false abuse allegations as leverage against institutions and individuals. His grievances again extended to the jail’s alleged failure to consistently provide him with vegan meals, which he now describes as a “religious” requirement.