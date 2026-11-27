ANDY NGO REPORTS: Judge denies trans death cult leader’s release
The trans cult leader, Ziz, claims the MAGA movement is ushering in a “new Holocaust” targeting trans people, in a court filing.
The trans cult leader, Ziz, claims the MAGA movement is ushering in a “new Holocaust” targeting trans people, in a court filing.
A federal judge in Maryland has denied pretrial release to Jack “Ziz” LaSota, the leader of the Zizian trans death cult, finding that he poses a significant danger to the public and is a flight risk.
The decision contrasts sharply with prior judges’ rulings that allowed LaSota to remain free and disappear for years.
The Nov. 24 ruling came a day after LaSota filed a series of extraordinary motions accusing the “Trump regime” of complicity in “genocide,” disputing the court’s jurisdiction to prosecute him and alleging religious persecution through news coverage of his cult.
In his handwritten order, U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar noted that LaSota was a fugitive from courts in California and Pennsylvania at the time of his February 2025 arrest in Maryland, where he was allegedly found in possession of a GM6 Lynx .50-caliber rifle, a black HS Produkt Hellcat 9 mm handgun and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.
The sniper rifle alone costs nearly $20,000. It can pierce body armor and some vehicles. LaSota was allegedly in possession of over 400 rounds of body armor-piercing rifle ammunition.
“I find the defendant is a flight risk and a danger,” Bredar wrote. “There are no conditions that will adequately mitigate that risk.”
Judge Bredar had referred to LaSota using “his” in the handwritten order but appeared to write “her” over it. LaSota is a 35-year-old biological male who identifies as female. In recent court filings, he has been using the new alias “Justice.”
His court-appointed attorney, Teresa Whalen, had argued in an Oct. 21 motion that his prolonged pretrial detention had become punitive and raised constitutional concerns. She estimated that LaSota would face a prison sentence of 15 to 21 months if convicted at trial, based on federal sentencing guidelines. LaSota has no prior convictions.
Fellow Zizian Daniel Blank, whose Maryland state felony case was suspended, has also been submitting documents to the court on LaSota’s behalf. Blank is now using the alias “Elua.”
On Nov. 17, the judge approved LaSota’s request to represent himself.
In a 78-page compilation of LaSota’s email correspondence and exhibits entered into the federal court docket on Nov. 18, LaSota claimed he had become the target of a protection racket that had “tried to push me into prostitution.”
He wrote that he was “willing to fight to the death” rather than become their “bitch” when he was allegedly cornered by six black inmates.
LaSota alleged that fellow inmates had repeatedly stolen his belongings. He also claimed he had been physically assaulted twice and sexually assaulted. Though physical and sexual violence between inmates regularly occurs, the Zizians also have a history of making false abuse allegations as leverage against institutions and individuals.
His grievances again extended to the jail’s alleged failure to consistently provide him with vegan meals, which he now describes as a “religious” requirement.
LaSota accused his former defense attorney, Gary Proctor, of being “a worshiper of speculated aliens” and claimed that hundreds of FBI agents had scrutinized the minutiae of his life, including his purchases of guacamole, in an effort to prosecute him.“I am still sane,” LaSota wrote. “Gary Proctor failed to make me insane.”
He described the United States as an “organized crime ring” and claimed he was being falsely accused of criminal activity.
“I am an exceptionally morally clean person,” Ziz wrote. “I truly mean it from the bottom of my heart when I say I have done nothing wrong, and a mountain of context of exculpatory evidence is being filtered out.”
He likened his circumstances to those of a Jew fleeing Nazi Germany during the Holocaust.
He said there is a national backlash against trans people and accused the MAGA movement of ushering in a “new Holocaust” targeting them. He described federal immigration agents as “fascists” and accused the U.S. government of murdering his transgender Jewish friend Felix “Ophelia” Bauckholt.
Bauckholt was killed in a shootout after a deadly ambush attack on U.S. Border Patrol agent David Maland in January 2025 in rural Vermont.
LaSota has since incorporated his allegations of genocide into his legal defense.
“I move to dismiss in accordance with international law, because the proceedings against me by the United States are an act of complicity in genocide,” he wrote in one of the motions filed Nov. 23.
In a separate filing, he argued that a U.S. federal court should not adjudicate the accusations and requested that his case be heard by “a more appropriate jurisdiction.” He did not specify which jurisdiction.
LaSota also sought a court order for the seizure or subpoena of a police dispatcher’s personal and work computers and phone to determine whether the dispatcher had read news articles describing the Zizians as a cult.
He characterized such coverage as religious persecution against himself and his “co-religionists.”
LaSota is also now referring to by the new alias “Truth.” She previously used the names “Jamie” and “Alex.”
Libby’s Desk
Commentary and must-reads from Libby’s desk, straight to your inbox.
TPM Newsletter
The Post Millennial’s top stories, delivered to your inbox.
The Zizians are a transgender death cult linked to at least eight violent deaths. Its members are vegan, left-wing transgender effective altruists, many with elite educational backgrounds in science and mathematics. The group has frequently been compared to the Charles Manson cult.
Six Zizians are currently jailed across four states on charges ranging from murder and attempted murder to firearms offenses.
LaSota’s federal trial is scheduled to begin March 8, 2027, in Baltimore.
Andy Ngo is the author of The Zizians: Inside a Trans Death Cult.