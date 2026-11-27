While taking a Waymo autonomous car in San Francisco recently, a passenger was alarmed to find a loaded pistol sitting in the vehicle’s backseat.

Passenger Stefano Scalia wrote about the incident to social media, saying that when he got into a Waymo in North Beach to head to Cole Valley, he found what he first thought was a novelty lighter sitting in the back. It turned out the firearm was a loaded Colt .25.

“I was a firearms instructor so I rendered the gun safe. There was a round in the chamber,” Scalia said. “The colt .25 has a grip safety meaning if a kid or someone picked this up and pulled the trigger it would have fired.” Scalia contacted Waymo’s support team. The first person he spoke with said that guns were not allowed in the vehicle and appeared to assume it was his. The call was handed over to a higher-up, who said that they planned to tell the police he was “in a Waymo in North Beach with a gun.” Scalia worried that this implied he was armed and dangerous, which would lead to a heightened police response, per the San Francisco Standard.

He asked the company to stop the car, and requested that they make sure to clearly explain to police that he found the gun, but it wasn’t his and he was unarmed. He got out and called 911 himself. The San Francisco Police Department said the incident took place in the area of Filbert and Mason streets on November 17 at around 4:16 pm. Officers met with the passenger, who said he had found the firearm when he got into the autonomous robotaxi.

In a statement, Waymo confirmed that the report went to an “event response specialist,” but denied saying that they would notify police that Scalia was “in a Waymo in North Beach with a gun." The specialist reportedly assured Scalia he was “innocent in the whole event,” the company said. “Safety is our highest priority, and we take incidents like this seriously. We appreciate the rider reporting this to our team and working with us to ensure the weapon was safely removed by first responders,” a spokesperson said.