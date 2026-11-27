On Wednesday, tech billionaire Elon Musk announced that every child in America would be receiving two shares of his company SpaceX, one from the company, and one from himself personally. This comes after the entrepreneur announced in October that he would be giving each child a share.

“Every child in America will receive two SpaceX shares, one from the company and one from me personally,” Musk wrote. As of Friday afternoon, one SpaceX share was worth just over $133.

He added the following day, “The share from SpaceX will be transferred next month. The share directly from me will be transferred when my lockup expires in June next year.” “If SpaceX succeeds in making life multiplanetary and harnessing even a millionth of the Sun’s energy, it will be worth about a million times the current global economy. These are obviously absurdly difficult goals, but there is a path to achieving them. I recommend holding on to your shares.”

Per Legion Health founder Arthur MacWaters, the shares are the largest direct gift, defeating Dell’s $6.25 billion given for Trump Accounts for kids. Even just Musk alone giving his shares to children is the largest-ever donation, at $9.3 billion, based on the closing price of SpaceX on Wednesday. Combined, the Musk and SpaceX shares are an $18.6 billion gift.