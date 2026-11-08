A Canadian professor of “climate justice” taunted the man who brought electric cars into the mainstream marketplace by saying US Democrats should take control of his companies.

The nasty attack from Naomi Klein — a geography associate professor at the University of British Columbia who also serves as co-director for public engagement at its Centre for Climate Justice — underscored the extreme lengths to which socialists will bend over backward in their ends-justify-the-means campaign to erode America’s capitalist democratic republic.

The post came after Elon Musk, the founder and CEO of companies including X, Tesla and SpaceX, posted numbers celebrating SpaceX’s quarterly revenues in order to debunk claims that NASA was helping to subsidize it. “Good news for when you are nationalized,” Klein wrote in response.

An online biography of Klein explains that, rather than teaching geography to students, her actual focus is on using crises, such as the perception of a climate emergency, to effect subversive social changes. That, in turn, will undermine the existing institutional power structures of governments she disagrees with, opening the Overton window (or, as leftists say, the “availability cascade”) for a litany of unrelated woke issues such as open borders and affirmative action. “At UBC, her primary focus is on how the climate emergency can and must act as a catalyst for bold, justice-based transformation in our bio-region and beyond, with particular attention to the intersections between climate justice and Indigenous land rights; the gendered and racialized labour of care; and the rights of migrants.”

It was not immediately clear why Klein, as a Canadian academic, was so fixated on targeting a South African immigrant’s private businesses within the United States. However, she previously held a position as the Gloria Steinem Endowed Chair in Media, Culture and Feminist Studies at Rutgers University. Klein is not the only leftist to have set sights on Musk, who supplanted figures like George Soros, Reid Hoffman, Tom Steyer and Michael Bloomberg to become the top overall donor in the recent 2026 US midterm cycle.

Other public figures have humored calls to punish him for his politics, including former Clinton administration Labor Secretary Robert Reich, now a professor emeritus of public policy at the University of California, Berkeley. The 4-foot-10-inch tyrant has alternately called for Musk’s companies to be nationalized and bankrupted — or, perhaps both, in that order — under the new Democrat administration. “Elon, you are screwed,” Reich said on a recent podcast, citing specifically Musk’s political contributions as the offense that would justify weaponizing the state against him.