College Board, the nonprofit organization that administers the SAT and Advanced Placement (AP) exams, is investigating a cyberattack believed to have been carried out using artificial intelligence tools. The incident is the latest in a growing series of cybersecurity breaches targeting major institutions, with hackers increasingly suspected of using AI.

The organization issued a security update Friday confirming that attackers gained access to systems used to create new College Board accounts and submit CSS Profile applications, which are used by colleges and scholarship programs to award financial aid.

“Our preliminary assessment is that this activity involved sophisticated AI tools that have recently been leveraged to gain access to the systems of other major institutions worldwide,” College Board said in a statement. “While our investigation is ongoing, we have determined that the activity involved access to the systems students and professionals use to create new College Board accounts and to submit CSS Profile applications for financial aid.” “This access allowed the actors to access basic account information for a subset of users and to initiate password resets in some cases. Upon detecting the activity, we took immediate action to protect our users and augmented existing security measures. To date, we have no evidence of improper access to our repository of test scores and content,” the organization continued. “We are communicating with the College Board community broadly to provide any necessary steps users should take in response.”

The breach reportedly was discovered after students began receiving notifications on Thanksgiving that their account passwords had been changed without their knowledge. According to the Washington Examiner, several students posted on social media that the change had come from a device in North Bergen, New Jersey. College Board said that around the same time, a third-party vendor responsible for storing financial aid information experienced a separate security breach that is believed to have been connected to the attack. The organization said that there is no evidence that test scores or test content were accessed.