He made the comments at the annual Thanksgiving gathering hosted by the National Action Network in upper Manhattan. He was joined by Mayor Zohran Mamdani, Attorney General Letitia James and the organization's founder, Al Sharpton.

In a video posted to X, Williams told the crowd: “This day is always a mixed one for me, so I just always want to make sure we mention that for some, particularly in the Indigenous community, this is a commemoration of a horrible time in history.”

“It’s important to bring that up, because as was mentioned, we have a pretty bad administration that wants to erase history of what happened and how we got here,” Williams added. “But on the other side of that, there’s so many memories that I’m thankful for, in my family, my family being here, the ability to serve, to be able to give back is an amazing one."