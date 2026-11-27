NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams tells crowd Thanksgiving ‘commemorates horrible time in history’
“This day is always a mixed one for me, so I just always want to make sure we mention that."
“This day is always a mixed one for me, so I just always want to make sure we mention that."
At a Thanksgiving food giveaway in Harlem, Jumaane Williams, New York City's public advocate, described the holiday as a “commemoration of a horrible time.”
He made the comments at the annual Thanksgiving gathering hosted by the National Action Network in upper Manhattan. He was joined by Mayor Zohran Mamdani, Attorney General Letitia James and the organization's founder, Al Sharpton.
In a video posted to X, Williams told the crowd: “This day is always a mixed one for me, so I just always want to make sure we mention that for some, particularly in the Indigenous community, this is a commemoration of a horrible time in history.”
“It’s important to bring that up, because as was mentioned, we have a pretty bad administration that wants to erase history of what happened and how we got here,” Williams added. “But on the other side of that, there’s so many memories that I’m thankful for, in my family, my family being here, the ability to serve, to be able to give back is an amazing one."
Mamdani, James, and Sharpton remained silent as they stood stone-faced at the remarks slamming the national holiday dedicated to gratitude. The video drew heavy backlash online.
The President of New Cycle Media, Jon Nicosia, said in response, "New York's public advocate stood next to Mamdani, Letitia James, and Al Sharpton on Thanksgiving and called the holiday, for some, a 'commemoration of a horrible time in history.' These people genuinely hate this country and can't even fake liking it for one afternoon."
X video editor Maze posted in response, tying the comments directly to the mayor: "Mamdani and his father have been crying about ‘settler colonialism’ for years. Of course this is the Thanksgiving message."
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