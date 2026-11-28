NBC is facing backlash online over some viewers finding the “Rocky Horror Show” performance in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to be not suitable for children. Others did not think the backlash was warranted.

The parade that was delayed by two days this year over severe weather saw a medley performance from Broadway musicals including “Rent,” “Wicked,” and others. However, the performance of “The Rocky Horror Show” faced backlash online.

Some performers wore sheer outfits and tight stockings as they danced to “Time Warp.” Those who took issue with the performance aired their grievances online, saying that the costumes were not appropriate for children watching. “What the hell NBC. The Thanksgiving Day parade is supposed to be a children’s program. What the hell are these costumes!?!?!?” commentator Steve Guest wrote in a post to X.

“I turned on the "family friendly" Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade just to see how things were going... Seriously, what kind of a DISGUSTING display is this?!!!” commentator Matthew Van Swol wrote in a post to X. One user wrote, “So some dudes pretending to be women thought it would be appropriate to dress half-naked and ‘perform’ in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. There is something very wrong with the Democrat party’s base.”