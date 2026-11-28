A 12-year-old boy has been charged with the attempted murder in a beatdown that nearly killed a bystander who asked the suspects in the attack to quiet down, according to police in New York City .

The suspect, who has not been identified because of his age, was arrested on Friday and slapped with attempted murder and assault charges when he and an accomplice attacked a 42-year-old man who was riding the D train near the Fort Hamilton Parkway station.

In a post to X, the NYPD said, "On Wednesday, November 25, 2026, at approximately 9:20 P.M., a 42-year-old male victim was onboard a northbound 'D' train traveling toward the Fort Hamilton Parkway station, in the confines of the 66 Precinct/Transit District 34, when he was approached by two unidentified individuals. The unidentified individuals punched and kicked the victim in the face multiple times and about the body, causing severe head trauma and facial lacerations. The unidentified individuals fled on foot to parts unknown."

The 42-year-old man had asked the rowdy boys to be quiet, but they attacked him as the train doors opened. The minors repeatedly punched the man in the face and body, leaving him bloodied. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition with deep gashes across his face, per the New York Post.