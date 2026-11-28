A Honduran national has been arrested after he was stopped by police in Utah while going 108 miles per hour with a child in the car, according to authorities.

Carlos Alfredo Izaguirre Alvarado was taken into custody by police after a deputy saw a car speeding down I-15, weaving in and out of traffic.

The officer said that the car was going “well over 90 mph,” per 2KUTV. After he was pulled over, the deputy discovered that Izaguirre Alvarado had a nine-year-old child in the car. The driver did not have a valid license and gave the officer a Honduran identification card instead. After the arrest, Izaguirre Alvarado had an immigration hold, according to public jail records. He was charged with reckless endangerment during the incident that took place on Thanksgiving Day.

Despite Utah being under the control of Republican lawmakers, the state allows for illegal immigrants to apply for what are called “Driving Privilege Cards” if they cannot obtain a proper driver’s license. Although there was an attempt to repeal the program in 2026, the bill failed to pass. Previously, the Center for Immigration Studies has dubbed Utah “The Reddest (and Stealthiest) Sanctuary State.”