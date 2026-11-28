Honduran national without license arrested for driving 108 mph with 9-year-old in Utah
Carlos Alfredo Izaguirre Alvarado was taken into custody by police after a deputy saw a car speeding down I-15.
Carlos Alfredo Izaguirre Alvarado was taken into custody by police after a deputy saw a car speeding down I-15.
A Honduran national has been arrested after he was stopped by police in Utah while going 108 miles per hour with a child in the car, according to authorities.
Carlos Alfredo Izaguirre Alvarado was taken into custody by police after a deputy saw a car speeding down I-15, weaving in and out of traffic.
The officer said that the car was going “well over 90 mph,” per 2KUTV. After he was pulled over, the deputy discovered that Izaguirre Alvarado had a nine-year-old child in the car. The driver did not have a valid license and gave the officer a Honduran identification card instead.
After the arrest, Izaguirre Alvarado had an immigration hold, according to public jail records. He was charged with reckless endangerment during the incident that took place on Thanksgiving Day.
Despite Utah being under the control of Republican lawmakers, the state allows for illegal immigrants to apply for what are called “Driving Privilege Cards” if they cannot obtain a proper driver’s license.
Although there was an attempt to repeal the program in 2026, the bill failed to pass. Previously, the Center for Immigration Studies has dubbed Utah “The Reddest (and Stealthiest) Sanctuary State.”
During the Biden administration, Utah became one of the states where the notorious Tren de Argua gang laid groundwork. Illegal immigration was one of the top issues in the gubernatorial race where incumbent GOP Governor Spencer Cox was able to best challenger Phil Lyman in the primary and in the general election where Lyman ran as an independent. Democrat Brian King also lost in the general.
Despite the history of softer policies on illegal immigration in the state, per KSL, there has been an uptick in deportations and ICE arrests under the Trump administration in Utah.
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